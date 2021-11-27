Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they slump to defeat at Burton Albion

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances at the Pirelli Stadium. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.
1. Pontus Dahlberg 5
He did not have a tremendous amount to do and pulled off an excellent save in the first half but he could have done an awful lot better from the free kick that put Burton ahead.
2. Kyle Knoyle 5
Left exposed at times but had a tough afternoon under pressure. Looked more solid when slipping into a right sided defender in a back three.
3. Tom Anderson 6
His battles with the interchanging Burton front line were enthralling and he got the better of them on the majority of occasions. He had a lot to deal with and dealt with it well.
4. Tommy Rowe 6
Out of position at centre half but did not look to be. He read the game superbly, won plenty of headers and gave as good as he got, in particular with his battle with Jebbison.
