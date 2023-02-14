Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they earn comfortable win over Barrow

Doncaster Rovers earned their third win and clean sheet on the bounce as they beat Barrow 1-0.

James Maxwell's first-half goal gave the hosts all three points in a game of few chances on a chilly night at the Eco-Power Stadium.

That proved to be the only real opportunity of note for either side as the match passed largely without incident.

Barrow had won just one of their last eight matches before kick-off and looked like a side low on confidence as they barely tested Jonathan Mitchell in the home goal.

Their only efforts on target came from outside the box in the second half and were comfortably stopped.

A temporary floodlight failure which led to a stoppage in play was the most entertaining moment of a nondescript second half, which saw the home side create little but see the game out comfortably.

They remain two points off the play-offs.

Match action James Maxwell slots home the opening goal.

Jonathan Mitchell - 7 Had quite literally nothing to do until he claimed an Elliot Newby cross near the hour mark. Comfortably stopped Barrow's only effort on target a few minutes later and made some good claims as the clock wore on.

James Maxwell - 7 Scored his second Doncaster goal after getting into a dangerous attacking area where he can be so effective.

James Brown - 7 Supplied the cross which led to the opening goal and looked a real threat down the right-hand side all evening.