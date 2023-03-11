News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers were generally much improved as they returned to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
47 minutes ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 5:14pm

Danny Schofield's three changes and tactical tweak - deploying Luke Molyneux just off George Miller in attack - paid dividends as his side came from behind to win 2-1 thanks largely to some impressive work in the first half.

Josh Davison gave Wimbledon the lead inside 20 minutes before Rovers quickly hit back through Harrison Biggins.

George Miller then scored his first goal in 17 matches to keep Doncaster's play-off hopes alive.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Doncaster's players celebrate George Miller's goal.

Doncaster's players celebrate George Miller's goal.

Gifted Wimbledon an early lead with a howler after letting the ball slip from his grasp. Recovered well, however, and saved well from Ethan Chislett and Ali Al-Hamadi as Wimbledon went in search of an equaliser.

A fairly quiet afternoon but helped Doncaster hold onto their lead.

Provided an excellent cross for the opening goal. Did very well playing out of position, too.

