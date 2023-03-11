Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they come from behind to beat AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster Rovers were generally much improved as they returned to winning ways against AFC Wimbledon.
Danny Schofield's three changes and tactical tweak - deploying Luke Molyneux just off George Miller in attack - paid dividends as his side came from behind to win 2-1 thanks largely to some impressive work in the first half.
Josh Davison gave Wimbledon the lead inside 20 minutes before Rovers quickly hit back through Harrison Biggins.
George Miller then scored his first goal in 17 matches to keep Doncaster's play-off hopes alive.
Scroll down for our player ratings.