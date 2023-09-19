News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they beat Everton in the EFL Trophy

Second-half goals from Louie Marsh and Harrison Biggins saw Doncaster Rovers secure a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton Under-21s
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 19th Sep 2023, 21:12 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 21:13 BST

The two sides met in the EFL Trophy at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday evening with Rovers in control throughout.

They broke the deadlock through Marsh after 56 minutes and never looked back from then on, doubling their lead via Biggins’ goal in the 82nd minute.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Harrison Biggins scores the second goal.

1. Match action

Harrison Biggins scores the second goal. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

A quiet night but did everything he had to do well.

2. Louis Jones - 7

A quiet night but did everything he had to do well. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Solid and untroubled throughout.

3. Joseph Olowu - 7

Solid and untroubled throughout. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Dealt with everything that came his way comfortably.

4. Owen Bailey - 7

Dealt with everything that came his way comfortably. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

