Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they beat Everton in the EFL Trophy

Second-half goals from Louie Marsh and Harrison Biggins saw Doncaster Rovers secure a comfortable 2-0 win over Everton Under-21s

The two sides met in the EFL Trophy at the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday evening with Rovers in control throughout.

They broke the deadlock through Marsh after 56 minutes and never looked back from then on, doubling their lead via Biggins’ goal in the 82nd minute.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1 . Match action Harrison Biggins scores the second goal. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Louis Jones - 7 A quiet night but did everything he had to do well. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Joseph Olowu - 7 Solid and untroubled throughout. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales