Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they are well beaten by Salford City

It was a bad day at the office for Doncaster Rovers as they were beaten 3-1 by Salford City.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:09 GMT

Too many Doncaster players were below par as Salford took all three points thanks to Luke Bolton’s double and Callum Hendry’s first-half goal.

Rovers scored with their only effort on target through George Miller.

Scroll down for our player ratings after a humbling afternoon for Danny Schofield’s side upon their first visit to the Peninsula Stadium.

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal

1. Match action

Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal

Left with little chance for the first goal and made several impressive saves before going from hero to zero when he let a routine catch fall through his hands and over the line for Salford's second.

2. Stuart Moore - 5

Left with little chance for the first goal and made several impressive saves before going from hero to zero when he let a routine catch fall through his hands and over the line for Salford's second.

Came off second best against a tough customer in Louie Barry. A tough afternoon.

3. James Brown - 4

Came off second best against a tough customer in Louie Barry. A tough afternoon.

Nowhere near the highs of last weekend's man-of-the-match display. His opposite number Luke Bolton had a field day.

4. Charlie Seaman - 4

Nowhere near the highs of last weekend's man-of-the-match display. His opposite number Luke Bolton had a field day.

