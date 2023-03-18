Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they are well beaten by Salford City

It was a bad day at the office for Doncaster Rovers as they were beaten 3-1 by Salford City.
Too many Doncaster players were below par as Salford took all three points thanks to Luke Bolton’s double and Callum Hendry’s first-half goal.
Rovers scored with their only effort on target through George Miller.
Scroll down for our player ratings after a humbling afternoon for Danny Schofield’s side upon their first visit to the Peninsula Stadium.
1. Match action
Doncaster's George Miller celebrates his goal Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Stuart Moore - 5
Left with little chance for the first goal and made several impressive saves before going from hero to zero when he let a routine catch fall through his hands and over the line for Salford's second. Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook
3. James Brown - 4
Came off second best against a tough customer in Louie Barry. A tough afternoon. Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Charlie Seaman - 4
Nowhere near the highs of last weekend's man-of-the-match display. His opposite number Luke Bolton had a field day. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD