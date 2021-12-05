Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they are dumped out of FA Cup by Mansfield Town

1. Louis Jones 6
Could do little about the three goals he conceded after being left exposed by his defence. Pulled off two excellent saves to keep the score down.
Photo: Getty Images
2. Kyle Knoyle 5
Played as the right sided defender in a back three. Struggled to contain Mansfield in the second half, with his flank being the source of much of their pressure.
3. Tom Anderson 5
Started well but struggled to impose himself as he typically would. Lost a few duels.
4. Tommy Rowe 7
Always looked most likely to create something for Rovers, even before he moved out from left centre half. His driving run won the free kick from which he scored. Defended okay too.
