Tom Anderson cuts out a cross against Mansfield. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

Doncaster Rovers player ratings as they are dumped out of FA Cup by Mansfield Town

The start of a new era brought familiar problems and further disappointment as Doncaster Rovers slumped out of the FA Cup with a 3-2 defeat to Mansfield Town.

By Liam Hoden
Sunday, 5th December 2021, 6:09 am
Updated Sunday, 5th December 2021, 9:06 am

Here is how we rated Rovers’ individual performances. Let us know your thoughts on Twitter @FreePressRovers.

1. Louis Jones 6

Could do little about the three goals he conceded after being left exposed by his defence. Pulled off two excellent saves to keep the score down.

Photo: Getty Images

2. Kyle Knoyle 5

Played as the right sided defender in a back three. Struggled to contain Mansfield in the second half, with his flank being the source of much of their pressure.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

3. Tom Anderson 5

Started well but struggled to impose himself as he typically would. Lost a few duels.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

4. Tommy Rowe 7

Always looked most likely to create something for Rovers, even before he moved out from left centre half. His driving run won the free kick from which he scored. Defended okay too.

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

