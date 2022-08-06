Donovan Wilson's first-half finish had given Sutton the lead and the visitors limited Rovers to few clear-cut chances until the dying moments, when George Miller found space in the six-yard box and headed home Tommy Rowe’s cross.

Miller then turned creator by chesting down an aerial ball from Adam Clayton into the path of Kieran Agard, who slotted the ball into an empty net to spark ectasy among the crowd of 5,720 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

November 2020 was the last time Doncaster came from behind to win in the league.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1. Jonathan Mitchell - 7 Little chance with the goal. Made a smart save to deny Donovan Wilson a second goal on the half-hour mark then a brilliant one to keep out another close-range effort from Omar Bugiel. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2. James Maxwell - 7 A rare bright spark for Doncaster in the first half. Largely defended well throughout and got forward to help create attacking openings. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. Kyle Knoyle - 6 Kept quiet going forward in the first period but improved after the break. A little way off the levels of last week, however. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4. Ro-Shaun Williams - 6 Did brilliant to prevent a Sutton striker breaking away one-on-one in the opening minutes but like his defensive colleagues struggled to keep the visitors at bay in the first half. Much more solid in the second period, however. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales