Doncaster Rovers player ratings after victory at Tranmere Rovers – gallery

Goals from Harrison Biggins and Mo Faal helped Doncaster Rovers beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 to secure back-to-back wins.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 20th Oct 2023, 23:20 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 23:21 BST

Doncaster dominated for large periods at Prenton Park and saw out the game relatively comfortably despite Tranmere’s Connor Jennings halving the deficit with twenty minutes to go.

They had lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Biggins’ third strike of the season, with Faal doubling their advantage shortly after the interval.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Mo Faal celebrates his goal.

1. Match action

Mo Faal celebrates his goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Made a super save at the end of the first half but will be disappointed to have been beaten from distance for Tranmere's goal.

2. Louis Jones - 7

Made a super save at the end of the first half but will be disappointed to have been beaten from distance for Tranmere's goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Generally very solid, as he has been for some time now.

3. Tom Anderson - 8

Generally very solid, as he has been for some time now. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Made some cracking clearances and interceptions.

4. Owen Bailey - 8

Made some cracking clearances and interceptions. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
