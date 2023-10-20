Goals from Harrison Biggins and Mo Faal helped Doncaster Rovers beat Tranmere Rovers 2-1 to secure back-to-back wins.

Doncaster dominated for large periods at Prenton Park and saw out the game relatively comfortably despite Tranmere’s Connor Jennings halving the deficit with twenty minutes to go.

They had lead 1-0 at the break thanks to Biggins’ third strike of the season, with Faal doubling their advantage shortly after the interval.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1 . Match action Mo Faal celebrates his goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

2 . Louis Jones - 7 Made a super save at the end of the first half but will be disappointed to have been beaten from distance for Tranmere's goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Tom Anderson - 8 Generally very solid, as he has been for some time now. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales