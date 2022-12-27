Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Tranmere Rovers inflict another 3-0 defeat

Doncaster Rovers produced arguably their worst performance of the season as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers.

Micky Mellon’s Tranmere had not won for 10 matches before Boxing Day and had failed to score in their last three, but wrapped up a comfortable win with 77 minutes on the clock thanks to goals from Kane Hemmings, Kieron Morris and Paul Lewis.

Doncaster’s performance saw them subjected to derogatory chants from the home fans and boos from their own supporters.

Danny Schofield’s side could have moved back into the League Two play-off places with a win.

Instead they slipped further away from the top seven and looked a million miles from achieving their ambition of promotion this season.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Match action Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman gets forward.

Jonathan Mitchell - 4 Let down by some poor defending but must also take his share of the blame for conceding three goals. Welcomed pressure in possession of the ball.

Charlie Seaman - 6 Got forward well in the first period and produced several dangerous deliveries into the six-yard box. Arguably Doncaster's biggest threat before being replaced.

James Maxwell - 4 Made an excellent tackle early in the first half but endured a very difficult afternoon after that, with three goals coming from his side.