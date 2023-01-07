Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they fall to Leyton Orient defeat
Doncaster Rovers missed another chance to move back into the League Two play-off places as they were beaten 1-0 to League Two leaders Leyton Orient.
In a game of few chances Theo Archibald's stunning 25-yard volley settled the contest on 68 minutes, until which point Doncaster had held their own against Richie Wellens' side.
The visitors failed to register an effort on target, however. Top-scorer George Miller should have done better when he fired wide after being sent through on goal in the first half in their best chance.
Rovers remain one point outside the top seven but drop two places to tenth.