Doncaster Rovers fell to their heaviest defeat since Danny Schofield took charge as they were beaten 4-1 by Mansfield Town.

Doncaster got off to the worst possible start when captain Tom Anderson sent the ball into his own net inside the opening 25 seconds before Mansfield doubled their lead through Alfie Kilgour.

Kyle Hurst pulled one back after the break as Rovers improved, only for Lucas Akins to restore Mansfield's two-goal cushion shortly after and undo their hard work.

Substitute Will Swan beat the offside trap before making it 4-1 with four minutes left on the clock, capping off a bad afternoon for Rovers upon their return to action after 21 days.

Match action Scott Flinders punches clear a Doncaster corner.

Jonathan Mitchell - 5 Shipped four goals and got caught out for the third when he rushed out of his area. Just four clean sheets all season.

James Maxwell - 7 One of few positives. Attacked and defended well all game. No goals came from his side.

Charlie Seaman - 5 Should have done better with a couple of openings in the first period. Hooked at the break.