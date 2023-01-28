Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they fall to 4-1 defeat against Mansfield Town
Doncaster Rovers fell to their heaviest defeat since Danny Schofield took charge as they were beaten 4-1 by Mansfield Town.
Doncaster got off to the worst possible start when captain Tom Anderson sent the ball into his own net inside the opening 25 seconds before Mansfield doubled their lead through Alfie Kilgour.
Kyle Hurst pulled one back after the break as Rovers improved, only for Lucas Akins to restore Mansfield's two-goal cushion shortly after and undo their hard work.
Substitute Will Swan beat the offside trap before making it 4-1 with four minutes left on the clock, capping off a bad afternoon for Rovers upon their return to action after 21 days.
