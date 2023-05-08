Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they fall to 2-1 defeat against Walsall

Doncaster Rovers ended a miserable season in defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at Walsall.
Few Rovers players covered themselves in glory after yet another defeat.
Here’s our player ratings.
1. Match action
Kyle Hurst is brought down. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Louis Jones - 7
Made a superb stop to deny Matty Stevens from point-blank range in the first half and another great stop after the break when another effort took a wicked deflection. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Charlie Seaman - 5
Didn't enjoy his best day on his final chance to impress. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD
4. Bobby Faulkner - 7
Made some important early blocks and was Doncaster's best defender for the second week running. Scored with a great finish. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD