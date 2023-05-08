News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they fall to 2-1 defeat against Walsall

Doncaster Rovers ended a miserable season in defeat as they were beaten 2-1 at Walsall.

By Steve Jones
Published 8th May 2023, 15:40 BST
Few Rovers players covered themselves in glory after yet another defeat.

Here’s our player ratings.

Kyle Hurst is brought down.

Kyle Hurst is brought down.

Made a superb stop to deny Matty Stevens from point-blank range in the first half and another great stop after the break when another effort took a wicked deflection.

Made a superb stop to deny Matty Stevens from point-blank range in the first half and another great stop after the break when another effort took a wicked deflection.

Didn't enjoy his best day on his final chance to impress.

Didn't enjoy his best day on his final chance to impress.

Made some important early blocks and was Doncaster's best defender for the second week running. Scored with a great finish.

Made some important early blocks and was Doncaster's best defender for the second week running. Scored with a great finish.

