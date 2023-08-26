Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they are beaten on the road at MK Dons
Doncaster Rovers are still awaiting their first league win of the season after they paid the price for poor defending against MK Dons.
Rovers gifted their opponents a two-goal lead at half time after conceding twice due to individual errors.
They pulled a goal back after the break but MK held on for a win, leaving Doncaster bottom of League Two with four defeats from their first five games.
Here’s our player ratings.
