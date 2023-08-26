News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after they are beaten on the road at MK Dons

Doncaster Rovers are still awaiting their first league win of the season after they paid the price for poor defending against MK Dons.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 26th Aug 2023, 17:56 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 19:14 BST

Rovers gifted their opponents a two-goal lead at half time after conceding twice due to individual errors.

They pulled a goal back after the break but MK held on for a win, leaving Doncaster bottom of League Two with four defeats from their first five games.

Here’s our player ratings.

Doncaster Rovers' Jack Senior clips the ball forward.

1. Match action

Doncaster Rovers' Jack Senior clips the ball forward. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
No chance with either goal. Looked to get something on Mo Eisa's effort to stop him making it 3-0 in the first half.

2. Ian Lawlor - 6

No chance with either goal. Looked to get something on Mo Eisa's effort to stop him making it 3-0 in the first half. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Not a bad return to the side. Looked to get forward whenever possible and saw a good effort blocked in the second half.

3. James Maxwell - 6

Not a bad return to the side. Looked to get forward whenever possible and saw a good effort blocked in the second half. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Generally OK but missed an interception just prior to the MK opener. Certainly has an eye for a crossfield pass.

4. Jack Senior - 6

Generally OK but missed an interception just prior to the MK opener. Certainly has an eye for a crossfield pass. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MK DonsDoncasterLeague Two