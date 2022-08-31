Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Papa Johns Trophy stalemate against Newcastle United
A youthful Doncaster Rovers side played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United's under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.
Gary McSheffrey made no fewer than ten changes to the side that beat Northampton Town 1-0 last weekend with only 18-year-old centre-back Bobby Faulkner retaining his place.
The result was a performance short on entertainment as a mixture of young professionals, youth-teamers and fringe players struggled to click, though there were some encouraging individual performances.
Here's how we rated the Rovers players.
