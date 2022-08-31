News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Papa Johns Trophy stalemate against Newcastle United

A youthful Doncaster Rovers side played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United's under-21s in the Papa Johns Trophy.

By Steve Jones
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:14 pm

Gary McSheffrey made no fewer than ten changes to the side that beat Northampton Town 1-0 last weekend with only 18-year-old centre-back Bobby Faulkner retaining his place.

The result was a performance short on entertainment as a mixture of young professionals, youth-teamers and fringe players struggled to click, though there were some encouraging individual performances.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players.

1. Doncaster Rovers player ratings

Papa Johns Trophy

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

2. Louis Jones - 8

Doncaster's man of the match, according to Gary McSheffrey. A vocal first appearance of the season for Jones who made numerous smart stops throughout to keep Newcastle at bay.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Charlie Seaman - 7

Very good defensively all night. Could have been quicker to help out on the overlap in the first period but otherwise a sound display.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

4. James Maxwell - 6

A steady display from left-back for the young Scot upon his return to the side. Made a great break forward in the second half to try and create an opening, but his cross was too high for a teammate.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

