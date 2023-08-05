Doncaster Rovers player ratings after opening day defeat to Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers have work to do after they were beaten 1-0 in their first game of the new season at home to Harogate Town.
Jack Muldoon’s second-half penalty gave the Sulphurites all three points at the Eco-Power Stadium after Joseph Olowu fouled Abraham Odoh inside the area.
1. Match action
Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Ian Lawlor - 7
Made several smart stops throughout to keep Harrogate at bay. Went the right way for the penalty, too, which just slipped underneath him. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD
3. Jamie Sterry - 5
Wasn't able to get forward as much as he, or his teammates, would have liked. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Richard Wood - 6
Made some important interceptions in the first half. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD