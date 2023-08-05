News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after opening day defeat to Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers have work to do after they were beaten 1-0 in their first game of the new season at home to Harogate Town.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 5th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 17:17 BST

Jack Muldoon’s second-half penalty gave the Sulphurites all three points at the Eco-Power Stadium after Joseph Olowu fouled Abraham Odoh inside the area.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town.

1. Match action

Doncaster Rovers v Harrogate Town. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Made several smart stops throughout to keep Harrogate at bay. Went the right way for the penalty, too, which just slipped underneath him.

2. Ian Lawlor - 7

Made several smart stops throughout to keep Harrogate at bay. Went the right way for the penalty, too, which just slipped underneath him. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Wasn't able to get forward as much as he, or his teammates, would have liked.

3. Jamie Sterry - 5

Wasn't able to get forward as much as he, or his teammates, would have liked. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Made some important interceptions in the first half.

4. Richard Wood - 6

Made some important interceptions in the first half. Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Harrogate TownJack MuldoonSulphurites