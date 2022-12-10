News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Newport County win

Kyle Knoyle's fierce strike gave Doncaster Rovers all three points away to Newport County.

By Steve Jones
4 minutes ago

Both sides went close before Knoyle settled the contest just shy of the hour mark with his first goal of the season and second in 77 games.

Right-back Knoyle, who played in a back three in Tom Anderson's absence due to illness, leathered the ball home from the edge of the box following Ben Close's cutback.

The win halted Rovers' two-game losing streak in League Two and moved them up to tenth and within two points of the play-offs.

1. Match action

Harrison Biggins goes close in the first half.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 7

In the right place at the right time to stop Newport from opening the scoring through Will Evans prior to Knoyle's winner. Collected several dangerous deliveries too.

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

3. Charlie Seaman - 6

Offered a good outlet down the right-hand side on his first start since October.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. James Maxwell - 7

A solid defensive display and much improved going forward.

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
League TwoBen Close