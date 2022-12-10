Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Newport County win
Kyle Knoyle's fierce strike gave Doncaster Rovers all three points away to Newport County.
Both sides went close before Knoyle settled the contest just shy of the hour mark with his first goal of the season and second in 77 games.
Right-back Knoyle, who played in a back three in Tom Anderson's absence due to illness, leathered the ball home from the edge of the box following Ben Close's cutback.
The win halted Rovers' two-game losing streak in League Two and moved them up to tenth and within two points of the play-offs.
