Doncaster's Aidan Barlow celebrates with Doncaster's goalscorer Kyle Hurst.Doncaster's Aidan Barlow celebrates with Doncaster's goalscorer Kyle Hurst.
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Newport County defeat

Doncaster Rovers’ lack of quality in both boxes was exposed as they were beaten 3-1 at home to Newport County.

By Steve Jones
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 17:18 BST
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 17:19 BST

Here is how we rated the Rovers players...

Didn't have a save to make in the first half but too easily beaten for the first goal. Has played his way out of a new contract.

1. Jonathan Mitchell 5

Didn't have a save to make in the first half but too easily beaten for the first goal. Has played his way out of a new contract. Photo: Tony Johnson

Didn't do much wrong defensively - although gave the ball away cheaply in the first half - but showed little quality going forward.

2. James Brown 5

Didn't do much wrong defensively - although gave the ball away cheaply in the first half - but showed little quality going forward. Photo: David Munro

Got stuck in well but lacked quality at times.

3. Bobby Faulkner 5

Got stuck in well but lacked quality at times. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Gave possession away cheaply early on but generally improved after that on his first start since February.

4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6

Gave possession away cheaply early on but generally improved after that on his first start since February. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

