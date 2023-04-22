Doncaster Rovers’ lack of quality in both boxes was exposed as they were beaten 3-1 at home to Newport County.
Here is how we rated the Rovers players...
1. Jonathan Mitchell 5
Didn't have a save to make in the first half but too easily beaten for the first goal. Has played his way out of a new contract. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. James Brown 5
Didn't do much wrong defensively - although gave the ball away cheaply in the first half - but showed little quality going forward. Photo: David Munro
3. Bobby Faulkner 5
Got stuck in well but lacked quality at times. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Ro-Shaun Williams 6
Gave possession away cheaply early on but generally improved after that on his first start since February. Photo: Bruce Rollinson