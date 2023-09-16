News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after late drama seals Forest Green Rovers win

Doncaster Rovers left it late to beat Forest Green and pick up their first league win of the season.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 16th Sep 2023, 18:53 BST
Updated 16th Sep 2023, 19:36 BST

Substitute Ben Close struck in the sixth minute of injury time to send the away end into raptures at the New Lawn Stadium after Jordan Moore-Taylor had equalised for Forest Green to cancel out Harrison Biggins’ stunning opener.

Here’s how we rated the Rovers players after a dogged display.

Ben Close is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winning goal.

1. Match action

Ben Close is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the winning goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Made a series of smart saves in either half in a man-of-the-match display, including a brilliant stop from point-blank range in the final moment to seal the win.

2. Louis Jones - 9

Made a series of smart saves in either half in a man-of-the-match display, including a brilliant stop from point-blank range in the final moment to seal the win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Got forward regularly in the first half and tested Daniels with a good effort early on. Another good display.

3. Tom Nixon - 8

Got forward regularly in the first half and tested Daniels with a good effort early on. Another good display. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Dealt with Matty Stevens well generally and made numerous blocks and interceptions to keep the home side out.

4. Tom Anderson - 7

Dealt with Matty Stevens well generally and made numerous blocks and interceptions to keep the home side out. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

