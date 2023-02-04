Doncaster Rovers player ratings after late defeat against Hartlepool United
Doncaster Rovers' play-off hopes took another hit as they fell to their third straight defeat at home to Hartlepool United.
Dan Dodds snatched a 1-0 win for Hartlepool with their first effort on target in the 89th minute after hosts Doncaster failed to take advantage of their dominance.
Keith Curle's side had picked up just eight points on their travels all season before the game and have the worst defensive record in League Two.
Still, they kept Rovers at bay and punished them on the counter attack with the clock ticking.
Doncaster stay fifteenth and five points off the play-offs but have now lost more games in League Two than they have won this term.
Scroll down for our player ratings.