Doncaster Rovers player ratings after late defeat against Hartlepool United

Doncaster Rovers' play-off hopes took another hit as they fell to their third straight defeat at home to Hartlepool United.

Dan Dodds snatched a 1-0 win for Hartlepool with their first effort on target in the 89th minute after hosts Doncaster failed to take advantage of their dominance.

Keith Curle's side had picked up just eight points on their travels all season before the game and have the worst defensive record in League Two.

Still, they kept Rovers at bay and punished them on the counter attack with the clock ticking.

Doncaster stay fifteenth and five points off the play-offs but have now lost more games in League Two than they have won this term.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

1 . Match action Harrison Biggins heads the ball back into the six-yard box. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

2 . Jonathan Mitchell - 6 Left with little to do as Hartlepool managed zero efforts on target until their goal in the 89th minute, a good finish which found the back of the net with the help of the far post. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . James Brown - 6 Clearly capable of contributing in both defence and attack. An encouraging full debut. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . James Maxwell - 6 Another solid defensive display but not too effective going forward. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales