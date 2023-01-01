Doncaster Rovers player ratings after impressive win over Carlisle United
Doncaster Rovers produced one of their strongest performances this season as they beat high-flying Carlisle United 2-1 at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Goals from James Maxwell - his first for the club - and Kyle Hurst capped off a dominant display and ensured Danny Schofield's side began 2023 with a bang.
Rovers took just four minutes to open the scoring and enjoyed almost total control in the first half.
Hurst went close to doubling their lead prior to scoring his fifth goal of the season and first since September before Kristian Dennis pulled one back for Carlisle.
Here’s our player ratings.