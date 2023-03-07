News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after humbling defeat to Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers produced arguably one of their worst displays of the season in their 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
2 minutes ago
Updated 7th Mar 2023, 9:57pm

Second-half goals from Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison handed Harrogate their first win in eight matches at the expense of Doncaster’s increasingly slim-looking play-off chances.

The hosts were booed off at full-time following a performance littered with errors from start to finish.

Scroll down for our player ratings after a humbling defeat.

Luke Molyneux has a shot at goal.

Match action

Luke Molyneux has a shot at goal.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Made two good saves to deny Harrogate danger man Kazeem Olaigbe. Little chance with the goals, however.

Jonathan Mitchell - 7

Made two good saves to deny Harrogate danger man Kazeem Olaigbe. Little chance with the goals, however.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Saw a penalty appeal turned down when his cross hit a Harrogate defender. Grew unceasingly wasteful in possession despite plenty of endeavour.

James Brown - 5

Saw a penalty appeal turned down when his cross hit a Harrogate defender. Grew unceasingly wasteful in possession despite plenty of endeavour.

Photo: Mark Fletcher

Contributed far more going forward than he has in recent games but the second goal came from his side.

Tommy Rowe - 6

Contributed far more going forward than he has in recent games but the second goal came from his side.

Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

