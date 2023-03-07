Doncaster Rovers player ratings after humbling defeat to Harrogate Town
Doncaster Rovers produced arguably one of their worst displays of the season in their 2-0 defeat to Harrogate Town.
Second-half goals from Luke Armstrong and Alex Pattison handed Harrogate their first win in eight matches at the expense of Doncaster’s increasingly slim-looking play-off chances.
The hosts were booed off at full-time following a performance littered with errors from start to finish.
Scroll down for our player ratings after a humbling defeat.
