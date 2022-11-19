News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after dismal defeat away to Colchester United

A dismal Doncaster Rovers display saw them deservedly beaten 3-0 by lowly Colchester United.

By Steve Jones
36 minutes ago

Excellent strikes from Alex Newby, teenage striker Samson Tovide and Luke Hannant downed Doncaster, who failed to register an effort on target, and gave their previously rock-bottom hosts their first win in nine games, lifting them out of the League Two relegation zone.

A bad afternoon for Danny Schofield’s side was made worse by an ominous-looking injury to substitute Aidan Barlow, who had to be taken off on a stretcher.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Kyle Knoyle takes a touch.

2. Jonathan Mitchell - 6

Called into action early as Colchester made a fast start. No chance with any of the goals - three great strikes - but shaky in possession at times. Denied Colchester a third with a decent save late on.

3. Kyle Knoyle - 4

Stifled in his attempts to get forward from the off and failed to produce the quality on the rare occasions he did find openings.

4. James Maxwell - 5

Should have opened the scoring with a first-half effort from inside the box. Enjoyed his best moments further up the pitch but his final third entries were few and far between.

