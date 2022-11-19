Doncaster Rovers player ratings after dismal defeat away to Colchester United
A dismal Doncaster Rovers display saw them deservedly beaten 3-0 by lowly Colchester United.
Excellent strikes from Alex Newby, teenage striker Samson Tovide and Luke Hannant downed Doncaster, who failed to register an effort on target, and gave their previously rock-bottom hosts their first win in nine games, lifting them out of the League Two relegation zone.
A bad afternoon for Danny Schofield’s side was made worse by an ominous-looking injury to substitute Aidan Barlow, who had to be taken off on a stretcher.
Scroll down for our player ratings.