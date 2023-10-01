Doncaster Rovers player ratings after defeat at Barrow sees winning run end

Doncaster Rovers were left disappointed after their three-game winning run came to an end at Barrow.
Rovers scored twice against a side who boast the best defence in League Two but were beaten 3-2 in Cumbria after Barrow scored with their only three efforts on target.
Here’s our ratings after a tough day at the office for Grant McCann’s men.
1. Match action
Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux is fouled by Barrow's Tyrell Warren Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Louis Jones - 5
Will no doubt be disappointed to have conceded from all three of the efforts on target he faced. Might have done better with his positioning for the free-kick, but those in the wall should also have done better. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Tom Anderson - 6
The pick of Doncaster's defenders. Got stuck in on a miserable afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Joseph Olowu - 6
Helped limit Barrow to few opportunities on the whole despite the scoreline. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD