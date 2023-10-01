News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers player ratings after defeat at Barrow sees winning run end

Doncaster Rovers were left disappointed after their three-game winning run came to an end at Barrow.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 1st Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Rovers scored twice against a side who boast the best defence in League Two but were beaten 3-2 in Cumbria after Barrow scored with their only three efforts on target.

Here’s our ratings after a tough day at the office for Grant McCann’s men.

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux is fouled by Barrow's Tyrell Warren

Will no doubt be disappointed to have conceded from all three of the efforts on target he faced. Might have done better with his positioning for the free-kick, but those in the wall should also have done better.

The pick of Doncaster's defenders. Got stuck in on a miserable afternoon.

Helped limit Barrow to few opportunities on the whole despite the scoreline.

