Doncaster Rovers player ratings after comprehensive Sutton United win – gallery

Doncaster Rovers put Sutton to the sword as they ran out 4-1 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 14th Oct 2023, 17:48 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 17:48 BST

Joe Ironside’s double as well as goals from Zain Westbrooke and Mo Faal helped Doncaster put back-to-back defeats behind them against League Two’s basement boys.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside scores a penalty past Sutton United's Dean Bouzanis.

1. Match action

Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside scores a penalty past Sutton United's Dean Bouzanis. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Made a super stop to deny Sutton a first-half equaliser. Did everything he had to well but was understandably upset to miss out on a clean sheet.

2. Louis Jones - 7

Made a super stop to deny Sutton a first-half equaliser. Did everything he had to well but was understandably upset to miss out on a clean sheet. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Played some cracking passes to break through Sutton's lines. Looked comfortable going forward from either side of defence.

3. Tom Nixon - 7

Played some cracking passes to break through Sutton's lines. Looked comfortable going forward from either side of defence. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Did a great job helping keep a very physical Sutton side at bay for much of the match.

4. Tom Anderson - 8

Did a great job helping keep a very physical Sutton side at bay for much of the match. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

