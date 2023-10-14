Doncaster Rovers put Sutton to the sword as they ran out 4-1 winners at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Joe Ironside’s double as well as goals from Zain Westbrooke and Mo Faal helped Doncaster put back-to-back defeats behind them against League Two’s basement boys.
Scroll down for our player ratings.
1. Match action
Doncaster Rovers' Joe Ironside scores a penalty past Sutton United's Dean Bouzanis. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Louis Jones - 7
Made a super stop to deny Sutton a first-half equaliser. Did everything he had to well but was understandably upset to miss out on a clean sheet. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Tom Nixon - 7
Played some cracking passes to break through Sutton's lines. Looked comfortable going forward from either side of defence. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Tom Anderson - 8
Did a great job helping keep a very physical Sutton side at bay for much of the match. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD