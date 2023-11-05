Doncaster Rovers were pegged back twice by Accrington Stanley in the first round of the FA Cup as they drew 2-2.

A replay will now take place at the Wham Stadium – likely to be played one week on Tuesday – to determine who progresses to the second round.

Doncaster should have been out of sight after a dominant first half but only had an own goal to show for their efforts after several missed chances.

Shaun Whalley levelled for Accrington after the break before Harrison Biggins put Doncaster back in front.

But it wasn’t to be their day as substitute Seamus Conneely scored late on to get his side back on equal terms.

2 . Louis Jones - 6 Looked to have little chance with either goal. Did make a fine save at the start of the second half to deny Accrington's Joe Pritchard. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

3 . Tom Nixon - 7 Another decent display in both defence and attack. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales