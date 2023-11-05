News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Accrington Stanley FA Cup draw – gallery

Doncaster Rovers were pegged back twice by Accrington Stanley in the first round of the FA Cup as they drew 2-2.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 5th Nov 2023, 08:03 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 08:11 GMT

A replay will now take place at the Wham Stadium – likely to be played one week on Tuesday – to determine who progresses to the second round.

Doncaster should have been out of sight after a dominant first half but only had an own goal to show for their efforts after several missed chances.

Shaun Whalley levelled for Accrington after the break before Harrison Biggins put Doncaster back in front.

But it wasn’t to be their day as substitute Seamus Conneely scored late on to get his side back on equal terms.

Scroll down for our player ratings.

Doncaster's players celebrate Harrison Biggins' goal.

1. Match action

Doncaster's players celebrate Harrison Biggins' goal. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Looked to have little chance with either goal. Did make a fine save at the start of the second half to deny Accrington's Joe Pritchard.

2. Louis Jones - 6

Looked to have little chance with either goal. Did make a fine save at the start of the second half to deny Accrington's Joe Pritchard. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Another decent display in both defence and attack.

3. Tom Nixon - 7

Another decent display in both defence and attack. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Helped limit Accrington to relatively few chances throughout but the defending for their goals could have been better, which he must take some responsibility for.

4. Owen Bailey - 6

Helped limit Accrington to relatively few chances throughout but the defending for their goals could have been better, which he must take some responsibility for. Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DoncasterHarrison Biggins