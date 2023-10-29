News you can trust since 1925
Mo Faal celebrates another home win for Doncaster.

Doncaster Rovers player ratings after 1-0 win over Grimsby Town – gallery

Doncaster Rovers picked up three points at home to Grimsby Town despite not being at their best.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 29th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT

Joe Ironside’s second-half penalty proved decisive against the struggling Mariners, who sacked boss Paul Hurst after their fourth straight loss.

Here’s our players ratings.

Made a big save down low to deny Grimsby's Gavan Holohan in the first half.

1. Louis Jones - 7

Made a big save down low to deny Grimsby's Gavan Holohan in the first half.

Once again Doncaster's best player in the first half, when he produced some excellent crosses into the box.

2. Tom Nixon - 7

Once again Doncaster's best player in the first half, when he produced some excellent crosses into the box.

Helped limit Grimsby to very little all afternoon.

3. Tom Anderson - 7

Helped limit Grimsby to very little all afternoon.

Looked solid at both centre-half and right-back.

4. Owen Bailey - 7

Looked solid at both centre-half and right-back.

