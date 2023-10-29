Doncaster Rovers picked up three points at home to Grimsby Town despite not being at their best.
Joe Ironside’s second-half penalty proved decisive against the struggling Mariners, who sacked boss Paul Hurst after their fourth straight loss.
Here’s our players ratings.
1. Louis Jones - 7
Made a big save down low to deny Grimsby's Gavan Holohan in the first half. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Tom Nixon - 7
Once again Doncaster's best player in the first half, when he produced some excellent crosses into the box. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Tom Anderson - 7
Helped limit Grimsby to very little all afternoon. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Owen Bailey - 7
Looked solid at both centre-half and right-back. Photo: HOWARD ROE