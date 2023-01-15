Doncaster Rovers play ‘probably the best football in League Two’ says winger

Miller, a pacy winger, has joined Doncaster on loan from Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old is understood to have turned down offers elsewhere in favour of a temporary switch to the Eco-Power Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The football is really good here.

New Doncaster Rovers signing Todd Miller with head coach Danny Schofield. Photo: Heather King/Doncaster Rovers.

“I had a look at other clubs and spoke to a few people and everyone was saying how good the football is here and talking about where the gaffer has taken the team since he’s been here.

“Brighton are known for their football, so I feel like it was an easier choice to come here just because the football is probably the best in the league."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield has overseen a shift in the team’s playing style to a possession-based approach since his appointment in October, which has yielded five wins from his 12 games in charge.

Miller has been a regular for Brighton’s Under-21 side but has just one senior appearance in professional football to his name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That came in 2019 when he appeared off the bench for former club Colchester United while still a schoolboy.

Miller scored against Charlton Athletic and Gillingham in the Papa Johns Trophy earlier this season and netted against Forest Green in the same competition last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There’s a lot of quality in the team so it will be difficult to come in and try and take a shirt, but that’s what I have got to do – I just need to make an impact.

"I feel like that’s what I have probably been brought in to do, add a different dynamic to change the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller is also Schofield’s first signing as Rovers boss.

Schofield said: “He’s at that stage of his career now where wants to compete and there’s no better stage to do that than the EFL.

Advertisement Hide Ad