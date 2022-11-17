Head coach Danny Schofield has made no secret of his desire to unite not only his close colleagues but everyone working for Club Doncaster – the umbrella group which Rovers sits under.

Monday’s 1pm kick-off time means the players can head over to the stadium after training in time for the start of the match.

Schofield said: “We’ve arranged for us all to watch it together.

George Miller celebrates a goal with Ro-Shaun Williams.

"We’ll grab some food, everyone will come together, not just the players and first-team staff but all the staff at the club.

"That’s what we want to do; we are Club Doncaster, we want to create that togetherness.

"It’s an ideal moment for us to do so and it should be a good day.”

After Iran, the Three Lions play the USA on Friday, 25 November (7pm kick-off) then conclude their Group B fixtures against Wales on Tuesday, 29 November (7pm kick-off).

Doncaster’s match at home to Walsall has been moved to Friday, 9 December (7.45pm kick-off) to avoid a possible fixture clash with Gareth Southgate’s side in the last 16 the following day.

While few bosses would argue watching the national team will have benefits for their workers’ productivity, Schofield sees differently.

He said: “The game is the best teacher, so if you watch an 11v11 game of football it can be viewed as a coaching session if you’re open-minded enough.