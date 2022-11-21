Doncaster Rovers plan behind-closed-doors friendly following FA Cup exit

Rovers have a free weekend this week following their FA Cup first-round exit to King’s Lynn earlier this month, meaning they will not play again until they host Walsall in League Two next Friday.

Danny Schofield’s side lost 3-0 to Colchester United on Saturday and the boss spoke of his disappointment they wouldn’t have the chance to put right their wrongs in that match sooner.

He said: “We will suffer this defeat but we need to use the next couple of weeks to our advantage and really instil some key points and make sure these performances don’t happen again.”

Charlie Seaman in action for DOncaster Rovers at Colchester United.

Tom Anderson, Doncaster’s stand-in skipper in recent weeks, was in agreement with his boss.

He said: “I want a game to come as quickly as possible to put things right. That’s football though. It’s never going to be hunky-dory every week.

"We have to make sure we work hard over these next two weeks on the training ground.”

There will be no changes to Doncaster’s training schedule this week, Schofield confirmed.

The club’s players and staff are due to get together at the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon to watch England take on Iran in their opening match at the Qatar World Cup as part of a team-bonding session.

Schofield said: “We will look to arrange a friendly fixture (on Saturday). We have been trying with no success so far.