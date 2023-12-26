Doncaster Rovers pay the penalty in defeat at Notts County
Joe Ironside had the chance to put Rovers ahead midway through the first half but fired wide from the penalty spot.
County then ruthlessly exposed Rovers’ defensive weaknesses with goals from Dan Crowley, Macaulay Langstaff and Aaron Nemane.
A third straight defeat leaves Doncaster 20th in the League Two table – seven points clear of the drop zone.
The home side dominated possession from the outset as Rovers set out with a gameplan to get bodies behind the ball and break quickly.
Against the run of play Grant McCann’s side were presented with a glorious chance to go ahead when Luke Molyneux was shoved over in the box by Jodi Jones – only for Ironside to miss the target from 12 yards.
County made Rovers pay just seven minutes later when Crowley steered in Jones’ cross from the left.
Langstaff then prodded home from close range just before half time to put the home side in a commanding position.
Centre back pair Tom Anderson and Joseph Olowu were hauled off at half time but County took just eight second half minutes to extend their lead – scything through the visitors’ backline before Nemane provided the finishing touch.
Molyneux hit the post and also forced Aidan Stone into a smart save but the damage had been well and truly done.
Notts County: Stone, Cameron (Tipton 68), Baldwin, Brindley (Rawlinson 68), Jones (O’Brien 68), Nemane (Sanderson 78), Bostock, Austin, Crowley, McGoldrick (Adebayo 78), Langstaff. Subs: Macari, Chicksen.
Rovers: Lawlor, Sterry (Kuleya 70), Olowu (Flint 46), Anderson (Rowe 46), Senior, Nixon, Bailey, Biggins (Faal 60), Close, Molyneux (Hurst 82), Ironside. Subs: Jones, Goodman.