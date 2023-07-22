Marske play in the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the seventh tier of English football, and appointed Lee as their new boss in May.

Both Kuleya and Degruchy, who are in the final year of their contracts, had featured for Doncaster during pre-season, but will play for Marske in their friendly against Darlington this afternoon.

The pair were expected to leave Rovers on loan this summer, with first-year pro Jack Goodman also set to depart imminently.

Jack Degruchy featured in the final game of the season.

He was also left out of the Doncaster squad that travelled to Scunthorpe this afternoon.

Degruchy and Kuleya both spent time in the Northern Premier League Premier Division last season during a loan spell at FC United of Manchester.

Winger Kuleya later joined Worksop Town in the division below to continue his development.

He had a trial with Glentoran earlier this month and played in their 1-0 friendly win over Kilmarnock.

Lee spent two seasons with Rovers from 2006 to 2008 and scored the winning goal in the 2007 EFL Trophy final.

He previously had a spell in charge of Hartlepool, where he managed Doncaster winger Luke Molyneux, during the 2021/22 season.

It is understood the 44-year-old was considered for the Rovers job following Gary McSheffrey’s exit in October.

Goalkeeper Ben Bottomley is also expected to depart Doncaster on loan this summer, although an injury to Louis Jones could have delayed his exit.