Doncaster Rovers pair embrace relaxed fixture schedule in coming months

That’s the view of the head coach and star midfielder Harrison Biggins ahead of Saturday’s trip to rock-bottom Colchester United.

Doncaster will not play a midweek match up until the busy Christmas period and following their FA Cup exit they have a fixture-free weekend next week.

Biggins, who scored his third goal in six games in last weekend’s 3-1 win over Grimsby Town, said: “We have now got Saturday-Saturday for a while and I think it’s going to help us being on the training ground all week getting his (Schofield’s) ideas across to us and constantly improving.”

Harrison Biggins celebrates his latest goal with Ro-Shaun Williams.

Barring any postponements, Rovers, who are now out of all cup competitions this season, will play just three games during the week after Christmas.

That will be music to the ears of Schofield, who has spoken of his desire to work with his players on the training ground extensively to improve them individually and collectively.

Now into his fourth week in the job, Schofield has altered the players’ training schedule so they will train from Monday through to Wednesday, with a day off on Thursday instead.

That, he says, will allow him to get more out of them during the week, which in theory would pay dividends on a matchday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield said: “We’re Saturday-Saturday right up to Christmas now so we have really good weeks to get stuff into the players and get them tactically and technically prepared.

“When I initially joined we had Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday which wasn’t ideal because we only had two days on the pitch before each game.

“But the lads are picking up lots of things we’re trying to implement.

"We’d deal with it if it was Saturday-Tuesday but with it being Saturday-Saturday, we have good weeks of preparations so we just have to take every week as it is and look at it in a positive way and as an advantage for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s opponents Colchester have not won in their last eight matches and sit two points adrift of safety.