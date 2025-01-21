Doncaster Rovers owner Terry Bramall on succession plans as stadium naming rights update given

All smiles from Rovers owner Terry Bramall, his wife and Chief Executive Gavin Baldwin.

Doncaster Rovers chairman Terry Bramall says he feels "as fit as a fiddle" as he re-iterated his commitment to the club.

The 82-year-old was speaking at the latest 'Meet the Owners' event which was held on Monday night at the Eco-Power Stadium. Bramall was sat on the top table flanked by chief executive Gavin Baldwin and manager Grant McCann. It afforded supporters the chance to quiz the three men on a range of topics.

One prominent issue that was raised was whether a succession plan has been formulated. Bramall took the question in good spirits, responding: "It's actually a very sensible question! It's something I've given a lot of thought to. I'm pleased to say that I'm feeling fit as a fiddle and I'm enjoying working with the staff.

"My daughters look after our businesses and philanthropic activities. So that gives me more time to devote to this role."

He added: "On succession, when the club is successful and we have all our ducks in a row, it will be easy because people will be queuing up to take my place."

Another topic that was raised was regarding the stadium sponsorship. It was announced earlier this season that current sponsors Eco-Power are planning to "scale back" their commitments. Issuing an update on this, Baldwin told the audience: "Eco-Power, in theory, are here for this season and next season.

"They have been excellent and have honoured every contract. Equally, they have made it clear they are willing to talk over the future and they have also said they will be happy to step aside should we get another offer that could change our world. But there's no deadline or pressure at this stage."