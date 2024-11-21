Doncaster Rovers old boy set to miss out on reunion for trip to Carlisle United

Harrison Biggins left Rovers and joined Shrewsbury but was loaned out before the summer transfer window closed. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Harrison Biggins looks set to miss out on a reunion with former club Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggins spent two seasons at DN4, making 85 appearances and scoring 13 goals. The midfielder rejected the offer of a new contract in the summer, instead opting to join League One Shrewsbury Town. But just a month into the new season, the 28-year-old was shipped out on loan to Carlisle United.

Despite playing regularly, he's missed their last two games and Carlisle chief Mike Williamson, issuing a team news update ahead of Rovers' visit this Saturday, said: “Harrison Biggins hasn’t been involved with us yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been building his load up with our physio, so we're hopeful that he'll be back in the near future, but at the minute, he's still looking to improve."

Defender Ben Barclay will also sit out at the weekend through suspension but Harrison Neal is back after serving his own ban “It’s a bit like one back in, one back out. It's disappointing for Barcs because of how good he was on the weekend."

Elsewhere, Jordan Jones remains out but Georgie Kelly and Aaron Hayden should be available for the Cumbrians who are second-bottom in League Two.