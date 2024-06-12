Doncaster Rovers notebook: Nixon clause emerges, hint on more incomings and retirement
Nixon clause
Tuesday morning saw Tom Nixon become Rovers' fourth signing of the summer after joining permanently from Hull City.
The defender has quickly reunited with Grant McCann after a successful loan spell in South Yorkshire last term.
Both parties were keen to get a deal done and landing the 21-year-old on a three-year deal looks an astute bit of business. Additionally, the Free Press understands that a sell-on clause has been inserted into the arrangement, with this effectively taking priority over the transfer fee - described by both clubs as undisclosed, but believed to be a modest amount.
It's understood the Tigers were insistent on the clause being added. It means they'll be entitled to a future payment should Nixon excel back in DN4 and go on to be sold for a sizeable fee in the future.
McCann's hint at more business
Grant McCann has hinted at more potential incomings, despite having already sanctioned five new signings already.
Speaking to the club's website he dropped a hint about two possible more arrivals.
"The group is strong and we're just adding to it all the time," he said. "We're still in discussions about one or two others so we'll see how they go. But I'm really pleased where we are at this stage with two-and-a-half weeks before we return for pre-season."
Sullivan hanging up the gloves
Sticking with a Hull theme, and former Rovers goalkeeper Neil Sullivan has retired from his role as City's head of academy goalkeeping.
The 54-year-old, who made more than 200 appearances for Rovers, is leaving after a four-year spell and appears set to leave the game altogether.
"It was a difficult decision to come out of something that I have been doing since I was sixteen; it was similar to when I finished playing, I felt it was the right time to do it. I felt that it was an ideal time to leave football," said Sullivan.
Legends game comes up trumps
Last weekend's charity match at the Eco-Power Stadium between a team of Rovers Legends and Liverpool Legends certainly captured the imagination.
Organisers confirmed that just shy of 6,000 people flocked through the turnstiles, raising more than £107,000 in the process for Doncaster-based charity Eve Merton Dreams Trust. That means the total raised since the event's inception back in 2011 now stands at over £675,000.
