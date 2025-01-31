Doncaster Rovers notebook: Ex-defender's new French gig, fourth kit and TV picks announcement

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A look at some of the bits of news surrounding Doncaster Rovers that may have flown under the radar:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beye lands new job

Former Rovers defender Habib Beye has landed a plum job as the new manager of French top flight club Rennes. The ex-defender was part of the infamous 'Experiment' era, playing 23 times for Rovers in the 2011-12 Championship relegation season.

After he retired from football he went into punditry before eventually taking his hand at coaching. After success at lower league Red Star he's now been named Rennes' new head coach, replacing Argentine Jorge Sampaoli. Rennes are hovering near the bottom of Ligue 1.

Gushing praise for new boys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Crew and Ethan Ennis have both caught the eye since their arrival at Rovers earlier this month.

Manager Grant McCann was quick to bring attention to both youngsters after another impressive showing in the win at Barrow on Wednesday.

"Charlie's improving all the time," McCann told the Free Press. "He's so calm on the ball and he made a pass with the outside of his foot tonight that was sensational.

The Eco Power Stadium.

"Ethan is looking sharp too. We're just waiting for him to go through. He's had a couple of starts and hasn't yet really got in but he will. And once he does we'll see how clinical he is."

Fourth kit on sale

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this season Rovers unveiled a specially-commissioned fourth strip in honour of the work of Club Doncaster Foundation.

The striking red kit will be worn by Rovers when they host AFC Wimbledon on April 12 but fans can get their hands on it now, with the jersey on sale.

A donation of £5 from each shirt sold will be given to the Foundation to help fund their work in the community.

TV picks to be announced

This season has seen ample Rovers games moved here, there and everywhere thanks to the new Sky Sports deal. There was the Thursday night at Harrogate, the early start recently down at Gillingham and of course the shift of the Barrow game to Wednesday - despite it not being broadcast on the main Sky Sports channel, rendering the date change pointless.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, it's not just a problem limited to league games. Rovers have had to play two FA Cup ties on a Sunday with the upcoming Crystal Palace clash moved to the graveyard Monday night slot - at a considerable cost to the club's coffers.

Despite Sky's promise that more notice would be served of games being moved, it looks like being a nervous wait to see if more Rovers fixtures are altered.

Sky say that selections for matches scheduled from the first weekend in March will be made on a four-week rolling basis starting from the first week of February, meaning more date and time changes could well be on the way. Watch this space.

Sell-out for Derbyshire trip

Speaking of games moved to unusual times, next Thursday's short hop to Chesterfield will see plenty of backing for Rovers. This morning they announced that their allocation of just over 1,000 tickets has been snapped up.