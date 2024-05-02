Doncaster Rovers notebook: Crewe Alexandra tickets, Champions League spot and John Marquis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crewe tickets sold out

As was expected, Rovers fans quickly snapped up their allocation for away tickets for the semi-final first leg at Crewe on Monday. There was brief hope that more may be forthcoming but that prospect appears dead in the water.

Those Rovers fans who were not lucky enough to get a ticket will have to be content with watching it on Sky at home or around the pubs and clubs of Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for the home leg, a week on Friday, tickets for this are also going fast having only just gone on sale. The club expects that it will be on a par with the recent 10,000-plus attendances they got for the Wrexham and Barrow fixtures.

Star awards success

Monday night saw the Sheffield Star, our sister title, host its annual Football Awards. And for Rovers there was double delight.

Boss Grant McCann was the joint winner of the manager of the year award along with Sheffield Wednesday chief Danny Röhl.

The Eco-Power Stadium

And midfielder Owen Bailey was named Rovers player of the year after a stellar maiden season in the EFL.

Attacker's landmark

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Molyneux recently brought up 100 appearances in a Rovers shirt.

He tweeted: "Proud to have made 100 appearances for this amazing club in the 2 seasons I’ve been here! Now time to get the job done."

After admitting he had endured a slow start to the season, it's safe to say the winger has made up for lost time. He's currently on 17 goal assists in the league and has 10 goals for the season in all competitions - just two shy of his career-best at Hartlepool two seasons back.

Rovers fan in German crowd

Some eagle-eyed viewers of the Champions League semi-final between Bayern Munich and Real Madrid noticed a familiar shirt in the crowd at one point of the fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a substitute for the Spanish side the camera panned in on the front rows behind the benches where a supporter was seen sporting a Rovers home shirt. It looked very much like the 2007-08 edition, with the club badge and main sponsor (Wright Investments) clearly on view.

Ex-Rovers released

Within days of the final game of the regular season in Leagues One and Two, a number of clubs made public their retained lists.

And a number of former Rovers players will soon be finding themselves without a club.

Goalkeeper Marko Marosi is leaving Shrewsbury Town, John Marquis is heading for the exit door at Bristol Rovers and Fejiri Okenabirhie is parting company with Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another intriguing but not entirely surprising addition to a club's retained list is current Rovers loan sensation Hakeeb Adelakun. Lincoln City today announced he will be leaving Sincil Bank upon expiry of his contract.