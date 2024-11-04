Doncaster Rovers' non-league opponents to "make phone calls" over ground options for FA Cup tie

Doncaster Rovers will head to non-league Kettering in the second round of the FA Cup after the draw was made on Sunday night.

But the hosts, who ply their trade in the seventh tier of English football, are working against the clock as they look to increase the capacity of their modest ground.

Kettering play at Latimer Park, which has a capacity of just over 3,000. With interest in the match set to be high, the Poppies are looking into options with temporary seating a possibility. But they'll have to push plans through in quick time, with the fixture given a provisional date of Saturday, November 30. There is a chance that could be brought further forward if chosen by BBC or ITV for live coverage.

"We'll have to make a few phone calls to see what we can do to make it a bit more suitable and get a few more people in there," finance director Rob McGreavey told BBC Northampton.

Rovers face Kettering in round two of this season's FA Cup. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"At the start of every season, we don't assume any sort of cup run so everything is a bonus. The money we made from the first round was incredible and this just adds more. The challenge then is what do we do with that.

"As a board we've been chatting about things we want to do around the ground since the new owners and the money coming in means we can start to do that as soon as possible."

Poppies vice-chairman Mick Coe added: “I don't know what kind of following they've (Rovers) got but I'm sure that if they don't sell their tickets, we'll be able to sell them for them."

Rovers fans are expected to snap up whatever allocation is handed to them, given that the club enjoys a fine away following. That was highlighted by the 300-plus who travelled up to Barrow for Saturday's first round victory.