Nigel Adkins' side visit Doncaster Rovers in a decent run of form with three wins in their last six. And ahead of the clash at the Eco-Power Stadium, they have dipped into the free agent market.

Senegal international midfielder Ousmane Kane has joined them on a six-month deal with an option to extend for a further 12 months. The 22-year-old, who has eight caps for his country, was last at AS Douanes in his home country having previously been on trial at Prenton Park in September and October last year. Despite being registered to play after his visa was ratified, it's unlikely he could be handed a quickfire debut against Grant McCann's side on Saturday.

Adkins said: "Ousmane is a player who has been identified as having a considerable amount of potential.

"It’s clearly a significant move for him to come from Dakar to Wirral so we are not going to put pressure on him to perform immediately, but we believe that with the right coaching and development this is an opportunity for him to progress his career.