Scott Lindsey has left his job in charge of Swindon Town to take over at the Reds, who are twenty-first in League Two and without a win in four games.

Lindsey was boss of Swindon when they beat Doncaster 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium in September, having been appointed as head coach over the summer.

"I'm really excited to be here. It has taken a while, but I am delighted to finally get the deal done and over the line. I am straight to work on the training ground tomorrow," he said.

Scott Lindsey during is the new boss of Crawley Town (photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

"They are a great group of lads and I look forward to working with them.

"When Crawley put the approach in to Swindon, I was immediately excited and wanted to see what it was all about. It was clear to see the plan that Chris [Galley] and the owners have in place and how they want to move the club forward."

Lindsey is Crawley’s third permanent manager this season after Keven Betsy and Matthew Etherington, whose reign lasted just three games.

He leaves Swindon with the club eighth in the division and only outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Lindsey will be joined by his assistant Jamie Day in Sussex.

Wagmi United, the cryptocurrency sports company which owns Crawley, has had a controversial start to life in English football amid their unorthodox approach to football club ownership.

