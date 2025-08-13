Doncaster Rovers' next opponents confirm sale of star striker for club-record fee to Championship side

Richard Kone has swapped Wycombe for QPR. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers welcome Wycombe Wanderers this weekend, with the visitors set to travel north without their star man.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Striker Richard Kone has completed a move from the Chairboys to Championship side Queens Park Rangers for what Wycombe say is a club record sale for them. Their previous record outgoing transfer was when Nottingham Forest forked out £675,000 for Nathan Tyson - a former Rovers player - back in 2006.

Although Kone's fee is described as undisclosed, reports suggest it could reach as high as £5million. Kone, 22, only joined Wycombe in January 2024 and his only full campaign in 2024-25 saw him notch 21 times and be named Sky Bet League One Player of the Season as Wanderers fell short in the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the decision to allow Kone to leave, Wycombe's Chief Football Officer Dan Rice said: “Richard’s form for Wycombe over the past 18 months has attracted plenty of interest in him from a number of clubs in this country and overseas, and although we have made every effort to keep him at Wycombe by making a series of substantial contract offers, we understand and respect that he wants to progress his career at a higher level."

He added: "We have planned for this eventuality for a long time and will continue to ensure our squad is as strong as it can be in all areas of the pitch before the transfer window closes."

Ahead of their trip to South Yorkshire, Wycombe have lost both their league games so far this term: away at Bradford and at home to Stockport.