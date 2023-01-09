Doncaster Rovers' new promotion chances following defeat to Leyton Orient - plus where Mansfield Town, Grimsby Town, Swindon Town, Walsall and Stockport County are expected to finish - gallery
Doncaster Rovers’ play-off hopes suffered a blow after a battling 1-0 defeat at leaders Leyton Orient.
It leaves Rovers just one point outside the play-off places, though a number of rival teams have games in hand.
Despite how close the table is, Rovers are now being given just an 18 per cent chance of making the play-offs and seven per cent chance of promotion.
