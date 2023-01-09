Doncaster Rovers’ play-off hopes suffered a blow after a battling 1-0 defeat at leaders Leyton Orient.

It leaves Rovers just one point outside the play-off places, though a number of rival teams have games in hand.

Despite how close the table is, Rovers are now being given just an 18 per cent chance of making the play-offs and seven per cent chance of promotion.

Give us your predictions on how the season will end for Rovers via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. SALFORD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Mitch Pinnock of Northampton Town has a shot at goal during the Sky Bet League Two between Salford City and Northampton Town at Peninsula Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Salford, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Northampton Town are being given a 60 per cent chance of promotion. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 93pts (+34) Win the league: 61% Promoted: 93% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 86pts (+25) Play-off chances: 26% Promotion chances: 73% Win the league: 21% Photo: David Price Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 82pts (+25) Play-off chances: 37% Promotion chances: 60% Win the league: 10% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales