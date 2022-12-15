News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are just outside the play-offs and are well-paced to kick on up the table.

Doncaster Rovers' new predicted points total in pictures after win at Newport County - plus where Tranmere Rovers, Sutton United, Walsall, Carlisle United and Barrow are predicted to finish

It’s been a tough first half of the season for Rovers.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Danny Schofield’s men would certainly prefer to be higher up the table than 10th, but they are still very well placed to mount that push for the play-offs.

Rovers are just two points off seventh-placed Bradford City after the win at Newport County.

Can Rovers mount that charge we all want to see? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

But where do you think Rovers will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36)

Promotion chance: 92%

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30%

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15)

Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38%

