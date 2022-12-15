It’s been a tough first half of the season for Rovers.

Danny Schofield’s men would certainly prefer to be higher up the table than 10th, but they are still very well placed to mount that push for the play-offs.

Rovers are just two points off seventh-placed Bradford City after the win at Newport County.

Can Rovers mount that charge we all want to see? Here’s what the supercomputer thinks.

But where do you think Rovers will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36) Promotion chance: 92%

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30%

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22) Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15) Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38%