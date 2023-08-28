News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
James Maxwell strides forward with the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTDJames Maxwell strides forward with the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
James Maxwell strides forward with the ball. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers new predicted finishing position after defeat at MK Dons, plus where AFC Wimbledon, Tranmere Rovers, Walsall, Colchester United and Sutton United are expected to finish - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers have suffered a dire start to the League Two season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Aug 2023, 09:53 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST

Rovers are rooted to the foot of the table and remain the only side in the league still to win this season.

League sponsors SkyBet believe Rovers have plenty of work to do to pull themselves to safety, with a tough season ahead.

Here is where the bookmakers expect Rovers – and every other League Two side – to finish.

League positions are based on odds to win the league, with each side’s odds added.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

5/1

1. Gillingham

5/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
5/1

2. Notts County

5/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
6/1

3. Mansfield Town

6/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
6/1

4. Wrexham

6/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Tranmere RoversMK DonsLeague TwoSutton United