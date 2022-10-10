Rovers are now eighth in the table in what has become an increasingly congested part of the table, with four teams all on 21 points.

Just two points are the difference between sixth and 12th place in the early table, with the supercomputer predicting Rovers will finish above eighth place at season end.

Elsewhere, Stevenage moved to the top of the table as their great run shows no signs of faltering, while Salford City are also looking well-placed.

Grimsby, Carlisle and Tranmere all enjoyed wins as the play-off places tightened up.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+31) Promotion chances: 67% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27) Promotion chance: 59% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 48% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 79pts (+20) Promotion chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales