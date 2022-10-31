News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are being given a 13 per cent chance of promotion.

Doncaster Rovers' new predicted finish after win over Gillingham - plus where Swindon Town, Salford City, Mansfield Town, Carlisle United every other League Two side's predicted finish in pictures

Doncaster Rovers boosted their play-off bid with a 1-0 win over Gillingham at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
38 minutes ago

It leaves Rovers 10th in the table and just two points off the play-offs.

Play-offs is of course the minimum aim this season, bit can Rovers do the business?

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Can Rovers make the play-offs this year?

Get all your latest Rovers news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32)

Promotion chance: 80%

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21)

Promotion chances: 46%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 44%

Photo: Pete Norton

