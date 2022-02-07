Doncaster Rovers new boy Reo Griffiths has 'shown signs of brilliance'

Reo Griffiths was excellent against Sunderland. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX

The striker joined the club from Lyon last week and signed a two-and-a-half year contract before marking his full debut with a goal in the 2-1 win at Sunderland at the weekend.

McSheffrey says everyone has been impressed with the abilities the 21-year-old has shown in training so far, even though he is not close to full sharpness.

“He’s nowhere near match fitness,” McSheffrey said. “He’s shown us signs of brilliance in training that I’ve not seen in a long time at this club with any young players.

“He’s shown glimpses of what he can do.

“To get 80 minutes out of him, he’s put a real shift in. He tired a bit in the second half but I love his hunger and the fact he’ll get back into positions, he’ll track back and often he’ll get the first contact on a loose ball.

“We’ve not been used to that.”

McSheffrey was pleased with Griffiths’ showing at Sunderland and believes the forward’s versatility will be another useful attribute for Rovers.

He said: “It’s good that he can play off the left or the right because it gives us the option of going with a three.

“He was getting the ball in good pockets early on and I said to him that if he bounces it and spins, they can’t handle the deep run and he’ll stay onside.

“It was a great touch from Josh Martin and a lovely ball over the top and Reo showed some great composure on his left foot and took it well.”

