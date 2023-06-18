The North East influence is on the rise, not just with the resurgence of Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Sunderland but also in the makeup of Doncaster Rovers’ squad for next season.

Luke Molyneux, Jamie Sterry and Owen Bailey all hail from the same talent pool and are all known to each other.

Sterry and Bailey were teammates at Newcastle United and the former played with Molyneux, who came through the ranks at Sunderland, at Hartlepool.

Doncaster Rovers have signed former Newcastle United youngster Owen Bailey from Gateshead.

Meanwhile, Bailey and Molyneux frequently lined up against each other in mini Tyne–Wear derbies as academy and development players, while the trio were all involved in a 2018 development fixture which saw Newcastle run out 5-0 winners.

"From the outside looking in the recruitment has been really good,” said Bailey, who has joined from Gateshead, one of Molyneux’s former clubs.

"It’s been great to see Jamie Sterry, who I know really well, has signed and Luke Molyneux, who I have played with and know from before.

"It will be good to see them and be back with them. They are all good lads, and good players, which is the most important thing.”

Bailey spent 15 years with Newcastle before his exit in 2021.

After being rejected by Doncaster following a trial that summer, he joined Gateshead and helped them win promotion from the National League North.

Last month he lined up against another soon-to-be-familiar face in Jack Senior when the Heed played Halifax in the FA Trophy final at Wembley.

The pair will be fighting for the same goal next season as teammates.

"As soon as I spoke to the gaffer everything was about promotion,” said Bailey.

"I’m hopeful we can do that but there’s no given right to be promoted, you have got to work hard.

"The gaffer has recruited players who have got previous promotions and have been involved in successful teams, so if everyone gets on together and gels I think it will be a successful year.”

