News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
7 minutes ago 🔴 LIVE Budget 2023: Inflation to hit 2.9% by end of year - OBR
41 minutes ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
2 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
2 hours ago Who is on strike today? Teachers & junior doctors included
4 hours ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel

Doncaster Rovers net play-off boost as Mansfield Town and Sutton United slip up

Doncaster's play-off hopes received a shot in the arm as midweek results largely went their way ahead of Saturday’s trip to Salford.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:11 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:25 GMT

Schofield’s men could have found themselves nine points adrift of the final play-off spot but Mansfield failed to leapfrog Salford into seventh after losing 1-0 at Northampton.

Stephen Quinn was also sent off for Mansfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another side above Doncaster in the table, Sutton, were beaten 1-0 at home to Grimsby, bringing to an end their nine-game unbeaten run.

Most Popular

Rovers could cut the gap between themselves and Salford to three points with a game in hand if they win in Greater Manchester this weekend, although Neil Wood’s side boast a far superior goal difference.

Doncaster did fall one place in the table to twelfth following Swindon’s 0-0 draw at Walsall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teams qualifying for the League Two play-offs have needed at least 71 points on average over the last 10 seasons.

Rovers currently have 50 with 11 games and 33 points left to play for.

A touchline melee develops as Stephen Quinn is sent off at Sixfields. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
A touchline melee develops as Stephen Quinn is sent off at Sixfields. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
A touchline melee develops as Stephen Quinn is sent off at Sixfields. Photo by Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media
DoncasterSalfordMansfield TownSutton UnitedMansfieldStephen Quinn