Doncaster Rovers net play-off boost as Mansfield Town and Sutton United slip up
Doncaster's play-off hopes received a shot in the arm as midweek results largely went their way ahead of Saturday’s trip to Salford.
Schofield’s men could have found themselves nine points adrift of the final play-off spot but Mansfield failed to leapfrog Salford into seventh after losing 1-0 at Northampton.
Stephen Quinn was also sent off for Mansfield.
Another side above Doncaster in the table, Sutton, were beaten 1-0 at home to Grimsby, bringing to an end their nine-game unbeaten run.
Rovers could cut the gap between themselves and Salford to three points with a game in hand if they win in Greater Manchester this weekend, although Neil Wood’s side boast a far superior goal difference.
Doncaster did fall one place in the table to twelfth following Swindon’s 0-0 draw at Walsall.
Teams qualifying for the League Two play-offs have needed at least 71 points on average over the last 10 seasons.
Rovers currently have 50 with 11 games and 33 points left to play for.