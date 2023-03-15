Schofield’s men could have found themselves nine points adrift of the final play-off spot but Mansfield failed to leapfrog Salford into seventh after losing 1-0 at Northampton.

Stephen Quinn was also sent off for Mansfield.

Another side above Doncaster in the table, Sutton, were beaten 1-0 at home to Grimsby, bringing to an end their nine-game unbeaten run.

Rovers could cut the gap between themselves and Salford to three points with a game in hand if they win in Greater Manchester this weekend, although Neil Wood’s side boast a far superior goal difference.

Doncaster did fall one place in the table to twelfth following Swindon’s 0-0 draw at Walsall.

Teams qualifying for the League Two play-offs have needed at least 71 points on average over the last 10 seasons.

Rovers currently have 50 with 11 games and 33 points left to play for.