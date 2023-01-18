The centre-back has been unable to play or take part in matches or full-contact training since damaging the area of his face where a plate was inserted after he fractured his cheekbone and eye socket against Rochdale in October.

Ex-Arsenal youngster Olowu, 23, has been limited to just six appearances due to injury setbacks this term.

Discussing injuries ahead of this weekend’s match, Doncaster head coach Danny Schofield said: “We are pretty good.

Doncaster Rovers defender Joseph Olowu.

"Joseph was back on the training pitch today in full-contact training, Bobby Faulkner back to training but non-contact-based.

"There’s no new injuries.”

Olowu will be competing for a place in the starting XI vacated by Kyle Knoyle with new signing Ben Nelson.

England youth international Nelson, 18, has joined on loan from Leicester City until the end of the season.

Faulkner broke his jaw during a game on loan for Worksop Town last month – and Schofield predicted the youngster would be able to return to playing in around a fortnight.

He said: “We have got to be careful, he did suffer a high-impact injury.

"He’s a wholehearted player so we have got to keep the reigns on Bobby a little bit.”

Rovers’ club captain Tommy Rowe is another player whose season has been hampered by injury.

An individual training plan is now in the pipeline for the 34-year-old to maximise his availability in the final 21 games of the campaign, having played just 10 times.

Schofield said: “We are just being a little bit cautious with his back.

